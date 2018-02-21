While Canada continues its Olympic dominance in South Korea, local athletes showed off their abilities at the 2018 Biathlon BC Cup last week.

The third leg of the event, hosted by the Omineca Ski Club (OSC) in Burns Lake, saw a Cole Bender and Claire Lesawich top the podium in their senior 7.5-kilometre pursuit race.

Both competitors, representing the OSC and the Bulkley Valley Biathlon Club (BVB) respectively, also captured the silver in the six-kilometre sprint.

Ranging from Midget to Master, six OSC athletes got to the podium seven times with a medal, including,

Cole Bender GOLD = 7.5km Senior Men Pursuit SILVER = 6km Senior Men Sprint



Randy Hamp GOLD = 7.5km Recreational Men Pursuit GOLD = 6km Recreational Men Sprint



Adrienne Bender SILVER = 6km Junior Girls Pursuit BRONZE = 4.5km Junior Girls Sprint



Nicole Hamp BRONZE = 6km Junior Girls Pursuit



Likewise with the BVB, four of its racers medalled in the competition, including,

Claire Lesawich GOLD = 7.5km Senior Women Pursuit SILVER = 7.5km Senior Women Sprint



Callie Lancaster GOLD = 7.5km Masters Women Pursuit GOLD = 6km Masters Women Sprint



Marie-Lea Lyon-Bowes SILVER = 7.5km Masters Women Pursuit SILVER = 6km Masters Women Sprint



Bryan Swansburg SILVER = 7.5km Masters Men Pursuit SILVER = 6km Masters Men Sprint



Athletes are now turning their attention to the 2018 BC Winter Games taking place in Kamloops this weekend, with opening ceremonies scheduled for tomorrow night.

For more information, you can click here.