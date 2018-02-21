While Canada continues its Olympic dominance in South Korea, local athletes showed off their abilities at the 2018 Biathlon BC Cup last week.
The third leg of the event, hosted by the Omineca Ski Club (OSC) in Burns Lake, saw a Cole Bender and Claire Lesawich top the podium in their senior 7.5-kilometre pursuit race.
Both competitors, representing the OSC and the Bulkley Valley Biathlon Club (BVB) respectively, also captured the silver in the six-kilometre sprint.
Ranging from Midget to Master, six OSC athletes got to the podium seven times with a medal, including,
- Cole Bender
- GOLD = 7.5km Senior Men Pursuit
- SILVER = 6km Senior Men Sprint
- Randy Hamp
- GOLD = 7.5km Recreational Men Pursuit
- GOLD = 6km Recreational Men Sprint
- Adrienne Bender
- SILVER = 6km Junior Girls Pursuit
- BRONZE = 4.5km Junior Girls Sprint
- Nicole Hamp
- BRONZE = 6km Junior Girls Pursuit
Likewise with the BVB, four of its racers medalled in the competition, including,
- Claire Lesawich
- GOLD = 7.5km Senior Women Pursuit
- SILVER = 7.5km Senior Women Sprint
- Callie Lancaster
- GOLD = 7.5km Masters Women Pursuit
- GOLD = 6km Masters Women Sprint
- Marie-Lea Lyon-Bowes
- SILVER = 7.5km Masters Women Pursuit
- SILVER = 6km Masters Women Sprint
- Bryan Swansburg
- SILVER = 7.5km Masters Men Pursuit
- SILVER = 6km Masters Men Sprint
Athletes are now turning their attention to the 2018 BC Winter Games taking place in Kamloops this weekend, with opening ceremonies scheduled for tomorrow night.
