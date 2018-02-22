A 55-year-old man is facing several assault-related offences in Smithers.

Kevin Dunseath was arrested by local RCMP last weekend for the physical and sexual assault of an adult woman.

Mounties explain the victim was also held against her will, allegedly at a remote property west of the Town, but was eventually taken to a friend’s home before calling police.

A description she provided led to Dunseath’s location and arrest without any incident, and he’s scheduled to appear in Provincial Court in Smithers on Wednesday.

He is facing four charges include:

Sexual assault causing bodily harm

Overcome resistance by attempting to choke/suffocate

Forcible confinement

Obstruct police officer

Dunseath also has outstanding arrest warrants in Alberta, which, according to RCMP, will be addressed in his court appearance.