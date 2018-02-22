Canada’s National Week of KINdness recognizes Kinsmen and Kinette Clubs for their acts of volunteerism in their respective communities.

The Bulkley Valley Kinsmen Club is hosting an event to celebrate the occasion.

Smithers Mayor Taylor Bachrach is grateful for the organization’s contributions.

“The Kin Club does some amazing work in our community. They organize the famous Telkwa barbecue, they put on a concert series, raise money for playground equipment, help folks in need, and so much more.”

Mayor Bachrach is amazed by the continuous generosity.

“That kind of volunteer spirit makes our community so much stronger and I want to wish them all a Happy Kin Week and really just thank them for all their efforts.”

The Club recently donated more than $3,000 to the Ark PlayDay Centre in Telkwa to repair it’s wheelchair lift.