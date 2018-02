A study done by FreshBooks took a look at what provinces and territories in Canada are the most polite. British Columbia ranked third.

The survey looked at invoices for small business owners, determining how many use “please” or “thank you”.

Coming in at 10% is BC, one of just three provinces to achieve double digits.

Topping the list is New Brunswick at 15% while the Yukon is in the basement with four percent.

The full study is available here.