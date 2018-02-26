Traders will be watching the TSX closely this week as bank earnings and details on the Federal budget will be released. Scotiabank, TD and the National Bank of Canada are all releasing their quarterly earnings reports. This follows better than expected earnings reported by RBC and CIBC last week.

Across the border the Federal Reserve’s new chair will be talking about his plans for the US interest rate. Many are expecting he won’t change up too much, but some experts believe another rate hike could be coming after policymakers meet in March.

Gold is up 10.00 this morning to 1,340. Oil is down slightly by 0.04 to 63.51. The Loonie is at 79.12 cents US.