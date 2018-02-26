Four cross-country skiers will represent the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District at the Canadian National Championships next month.

Mia Recknell, Jesse Smids, Rachel Cuell, and Zoe Hallman all cracked the Top 10 in their respective age categories at the BC Nordic Provincial Championships in Kelowna this past weekend.

All compete for the Bulkley Valley Cross-Country Ski Club (BVCCSC).

The 15-year-old Recknell was the lone competitor to climbed onto the podium with a silver medal in the five-kilometre mass start for juvenile girls.

BVCCSC Head Coach Lisa Perry says in a statement she’s proud of Recknell’s accomplishment despite breaking her ski pole during the race, but explains a teammate was able to provide her a replacement before finishing.

Recknell also finished fourth in the seven-kilometre interval start, and she, along with Cuell and Hallman, crossed the team relay line in sixth place.

Provincials saw more than 650 competitors, and Nationals is likely to have close to 800 athletes go for the gold.

The event takes place from March 10th to 17th in Thunder Bay, Ontario.