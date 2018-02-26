The BC government is hoping to take action when it comes to strengthening the mining industry, specifically in Northern BC, North Central BC, and in the Northwest.

As a result, the Ministry of Energy, Mines, and Petroleum Resources has formed a task force to work with First Nations, the industry, and local communities and come up with recommendations on how to create long-lasting job opportunities.

One member is Regina Saimoto, Associate Dean of Northwest Community College (NWCC) in Smithers, who has collaborated with the school’s Exploration and Mining Program for more than a decade.

In a statement, Mines Minister Michelle Mungall says including regional experts on the 12-member task force is key to understanding the various aspects of one of the province’s reliant industries.

“One of our goals with this review is to find ways to ensure mines in BC remain viable when commodity prices fluctuate, so that people keep working and communities can thrive.”

Saimoto has developed a number of courses related to the natural resource sector, and she’s also served as the Executive Director for the Centre of Training Excellence in Mining (CTEM).

The task force has until November 21st, 2018 to present Minister Mungall with its list of recommendations.