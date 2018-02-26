A masked man is being sought out by Smithers police after a robbery early this morning, and Mounties are asking the public for help.

Around 3:30AM, RCMP responded to a business along Highway 16 where a masked robber pulled out a weapon, demanded cash from an employee, and then fled on foot.

The employee was unharmed, but it’s unclear how much money was stolen.

As a result, police have received very few descriptions on the suspect.

He is believed to be:

In his 20s

Between 5’8” and 5’11”

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Smithers RCMP at (250) 847-3233, the North District RCMP at (250) 561-3166, or Crime-Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.