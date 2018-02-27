Smithers Town Council will meet once again in its chambers this evening.

Mayor Taylor Bachrach and councillors will hear several presentations from the public, including a policing update from Smithers RCMP Staff Sergeant Rob Mitchell.

Council is also scheduled to hear a request from Town staff for a brand new sewer pump for the Airport to better operational needs for public washrooms.

Thirdly, the BC Construction Association (BCCA) will be presenting Smithers with an award for excellence in its Airport Modernization Project as it nears completion.

Mayor Bachrach also intends to address other provincial municipalities on how they’re preparing for marijuana legalization on July 1st, including Kitimat, Chase, and North Saanich.

Council will meet at Town Hall on Aldous Street at 6:30PM.

For a link to the full agenda, you can click here.