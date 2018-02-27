A man in his 50s has died following a fatal accident over the weekend near the Brucejack Gold Mine in the Bulkley Valley.

The mine’s parent company, Pretivm Resources, has confirmed the incident occurred Sunday night, shortly after 5PM, 25 kilometres away from the site at an independent contractor support camp.

BC Coroners Service spokesperson Andy Watson says the victim is a Smithers resident, but no name is being release at this time.

The service and WorkSafeBC are on-scene to determine the cause of the incident.

No other details have been released as the investigation is in its early stages.