A Burns Lake athlete has been named to one of the country’s most prestigious clubs/

Emily Dickson is one of 55 Canadians shortlisted by the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) to receive a $10,000 grant through the Fuelling Athletes and and Coaching Excellence (FACE) program presented by Petro-Canada.

The 20-year-old will receive half of the sum, while her coach Kathy Davies will receive the other, to help with her Olympic journey, with hopes of making it to the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing, China.

FACE grants are mainly used to pay for updated equipment, training, and travel expenses and grants are awarded based on an athlete’s potential in their respective sport.

Dickson recently competed at the Biathlon National team trials, finishing second among junior athletes in the 10th overall spot.