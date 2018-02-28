Seven new projects across northwest BC will receive $65,000 in funding through the province’s Rural Dividend Program.

The Bulkley Valley and Lakes District will benefit from the increased dollars.

The Cycle 16 Trail Society is being awarded $10,000 to develop engineering plans for the Smithers to Telkwa Multi-Use Trail.

The District of Houston has also been awarded $10,000 to develop its downtown beautification plan.

My Bulkley Lakes Now has reached out to Stikine MLA Doug Donaldson for a comment and is awaiting a response.