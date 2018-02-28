The RCMP provided an update on how operations are going in the town of Smithers.

Staff Sargent Rob Mitchell held the presentation in front of council last night, which showed a positive trend when it comes to crime.

“The Crime Severity Index has dropped quite sharply,” says Mayor Taylor Bachrach. “we’ve seen a 20 per cent decrease in the severity index in just two years, so, that’s a really promising trend and think it shows the detachment is doing great work in our town.”

over the past five years there has been a slight decline of police files. They usually receive between 4,000 to 4,500 files, 2017 saw only 4,000.

“We’ve seen a number of categories show decline including crimes against property. In the past we’ve had challenges with break and enters and with graffiti downtown, those sort of things,” added Bachrach.

The only area to see an increase was domestic incidents, but this is mainly due to the work being done by victim services who are brining cases forward for police to investigate.