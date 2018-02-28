Gasbuddy.com’s Dan McTeague is predicting an expensive year for gas in the province.

For Northern BC, prices aren’t as bad, with The Bulkley Valley and Lakes District sitting at 118.9 compared to the lower mainland where gas cost 149.

McTeague says Vancouver doesn’t have a pipeline supplier like the north does.

“With the Husky refinery in your back yard and for the rest of central B.C., to some extent the interior, you have supply coming directly via pipeline from Edmonton, that’s not an issue. There has been an increase in wholesale prices, but not for the same reason.”

Gas prices in March are expected to rise according to McTeague, saying people may see an increase of three to four cents a litre.

“It’s going to be a far more expensive year than 2017, I estimate the average prices will be a little higher than you are paying now. Look for the 115 range best case scenario, perhaps even higher if we see a disruption in the U.S. Midwest.”

Mcteague says March always comes in like a lamb and goes out like a lion.