The amount of precipitation northern BC saw in February blew the average expected amount out of the water.

“For Smithers, they received an equivalent 59.2 millimeters of precipitation,” says Environment Canada Meteorologist Jonathan Bau.

“The climate normals for February is 23.4 so they are over 250% of normal for February.”

Environment Canada is projecting the snow to stop in Smithers on Friday, followed by a week of sun and cloud.