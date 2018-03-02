The highly anticipated Poverty Reduction Plan by the BC government has hit a snag.

Poverty Reduction Minister Shane Simpson announced last year, plans were in place to table legislation which included numerous targets and timelines to combat the issue.

The 27-member advisory panel, which includes Dawn Hemingway of UNBC held several meetings across the province including stops in Smithers and Prince George.

According to Simpson, the panel needs more time to put the plan together pushing the timeline to the fall.

BC currently has the highest poverty rate in the country with 678,000 people living in poverty, which includes 118,000 children.