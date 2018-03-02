Life in prison!

That’s the decision a Smithers Provincial Court judge made this week in a triple homicide case in the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District three years ago.

Reuben Buhler of Burns Lake was charged in April 2015 for second-degree murder of three people related to a domestic dispute, and pleaded guilty to the crimes in May of last year.

Though it’s a life sentence, the 56-year-old is eligible for parole after the first 22 years behind bars.

If he applies, it’ll have to be approved and trialled by Canada’s Parole Board.