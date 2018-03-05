A 41-year-old man is safe and sound after his snowmobiling adventure with friends went haywire over the weekend.

According to the Smithers RCMP, they received a report of a missing snowmobiler on Saturday at Blunt Mountain near Witset.

Police say he became separated with his friend and failed to return to the community.

The sledder was experienced and had adequate clothing, safety gear, and a phone.

Bulkley Valley Search and Rescue searched the area and located him just before 4 AM on Sunday.

He was not injured but felt the effects of the cold weather.