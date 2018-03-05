Northern BC should get a hint of spring this week as the weather begins to warm up.

The daily temperatures should be well into the positives according to Environment Canada Meteorologist Jennifer Hay.

“By the end of the week, we’re looking at plus two by Wednesday and even plus three of plus by Friday and by the weekend we could temperatures as warm as plus seven or plus nine for a couple of regions.”

“It looks like a relatively calm week.”

The warmer weather could be met with some precipitation creating flurries and even rain.

“With that warming trend, there is some moisture coming from the Pacific Ocean so with that we could see some flurries overnight and possibly see some rain showers during the day as it will be warm enough for rain.”

“We’re going from below normal temperatures today and by the end of the week we’ll be above normal because in Prince George the normal is about minus seven for the overnight low and plus three for the daytime high and for the Bulkley Valley it’s about minus six at night and plus four for daytime highs.”

Even with the spring-like temperatures, it should be a gradual snow melt.

“It looks like it’s not too, too dramatic the warming is relatively slow through Thursday and Friday and even the weekend and then it looks like it sticks near zero with overnight lows even into next week.”

“It doesn’t look like a rapid warm-up at this time,” added Hay.

She adds people should not put away their winter parkas or shovels just yet as we could still see some flurries during the early part of March.