Hazelton native Karista Olson will lead herself and four other University of Northern British Columbia students into the nation’s capital later this week for the Canadian International Model United Nations session.

Alongside Jen Baddeley, Dara Campbell, Ana Saenz, and Lluvia Lopez, Olson will debate real world issues and learn more about the UN’s processes and mechanisms.

“It’s an absolute honour to be able to represent our communities and all of Northern BC,” says Olson, the peer lead for UNBC’s delegation.

“I don’t believe there is another delegation from our area or extended area that will be attending this session in Ottawa so that’s definitely a huge honour.”

At the end of the day, Olson says there is one thing she wants to come out of this unique opportunity.

“Create an avenue through which northern youth can continue to engage with, and participate, in discussions at this level,” she explains.

“It’s really exciting to be able to go back to our communities and say this is possible.”

The session runs from March 8th to 11th.