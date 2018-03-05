Smithers Secondary School finished with a 1-3 record and 14th out of 16 at the Provincial Girls AA Basketball Championships in Langley.

Westsyde of Kamloops beat Smithers 55-33 in the game for 13th and 14th.

Smithers lost its first two games, 62-37 to Okanagan-Mission and 73-57 to St. Michaels before posting its lone victory, 59-35 over Selkirk.