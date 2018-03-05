Smithers Secondary School finished with a 1-3 record and 14th out of 16 at the Provincial Girls AA Basketball Championships in Langley.
Westsyde of Kamloops beat Smithers 55-33 in the game for 13th and 14th.
Smithers lost its first two games, 62-37 to Okanagan-Mission and 73-57 to St. Michaels before posting its lone victory, 59-35 over Selkirk.
After 2 hard battles, @SSSGryphons get their first win of BC’s, 59-35 over Selkirk. Aleigha Young-Lowry POG with 15 pts, 13 rebs, Unruh 18 boards! @jakgrice @chrisgareau @MooseFMonair @BCHoopScoop pic.twitter.com/QB4jycaGvd
— Chris van der Mark (@chris24v) March 2, 2018