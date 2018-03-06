Caledonia Nordic Ski club member Emily Dickson of Burns Lake placed 26th out of 59 in the junior women’s 10-kilometre pursuit at the World Junior Biathlon Championships in Otepaa, Estonia.

In earlier results, the 20-year-old finished 36th in the sprint and 36th in the individual race.

She was also part of the Canadian team that came ninth in the women’s 3×6-kilometre relay.

Dickson is gearing up for the Canadian Biathlon Championships which will be held in Charlo, New Brunswick from March 20th to 25th.