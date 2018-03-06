A special air quality advisory has been issued for the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District.

This follows the second day both Prince George and Vanderhoof have been under the advisory.

Northern Health and BC’s Ministry of Environment say this is due to high concentration of fine particulate matter.

This is a concern for infants, seniors, those with diabetes, and lung, or heart disease.

The public is also being asked to avoid outdoor strenuous activity and to remain in an air-conditioned room.

There’s no word on when the advisory will be lifted.