Nathan Cullen spoke once more in the House of Commons in Ottawa on Friday last week, presenting his concerns on Canadian exports.

The Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP says he’s worried the Federal government is over-involved in NAFTA discussions, while US President Donald Trump is slapping barriers on key industries.

The Federal NDP’s Deputy Finance Critic believes Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is still ignoring the bigger, more localized issues.

“Here’s Trump’s Canadian ‘hit-list’ so far; softwood lumber, aerospace, agriculture, and now steel. So, exactly how many more tariffs and attacks will Canadian workers have to face before Liberals reach adorable and fair agreement?”

Cullen also touched on Trudeau’s recent excursion to India, claiming the trip as an embarrassment to the country.

He questions whether or nor the visit had anything to do with the planned agenda.

“Adding insult to injury, we now have learned that the Indian government is raising a tariff on Canadian chickpeas. So my question is simple, did the Prime Minister even raise the issue of trade, and how is he going to help Canadian farmers who are being targeted?”

The Liberals responded to both comments, stating they will always protect Canadian interest and values when interacting with trading partners.

