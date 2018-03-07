CityWest has officially launched its fastest internet speed for several communities within the Bulkley Valley.

Main features of what is called Quantum 250 include download speeds of 250 megabits-per-second (Mbps), and upload speeds of 20 Mbps.

CityWest spokesperson Chris Armstrong says the service will be made available today in places like Smithers, the Hazeltons, Telkwa, and Houston.

“We know what it’s like here in the North, and we know that people have been wanting really really fast internet for quite a long time, and we’re more than happy to deliver to them.”

He adds it became a high-priority for the provider to get this project done quickly when it was unveiled late last year.

“We adapted and got it all done in a very short period of time. It also has to do with the demand by our customers, and we like to think because we’re based in the North, we have a bit better of a barometer on our customers.”

Armstrong explains there are no monthly data caps, so CityWest users can stream, game, and browse with no overages.

CityWest hopes to expand to rural and remote areas in the future, if the demand is there.