Trump’s possible break for Canada on trade tariffs is giving a boost to Bay Street. The TSX opened higher this morning after White House officials announced Canada would be exempt from possible steel and aluminum import tariffs. Although Trump says in order for Canada to stay off the tariff radar it has to sign a NAFTA deal that’s fair for the US. The TSX is up to 15,523.

And ahead of Trumps newest update on the tariff talk, the Dow is up as well to 24,849.

Traders will be watching closely tomorrow when February job numbers for both Canada and the US are announced tomorrow.

The price of gold slowly dipping after getting a boost from nervous investors earlier in the week, down to 1,320 an ounce.

Oil is down as well to 60.31 a barrel.