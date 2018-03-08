The Bulkley Valley Nordic Club (BVNC), its 650 members, and the public are being treated to a special guest this weekend.

Three-time Olympian Beckie Scott will be making an appearance, serving as host for the Smithers-based organization’s annual Skiathlon event.

BVNC cross-country skiing coach Lisa Perry says having Scott will be an inspiration to young athletes.

“A lot of us in the region, you know, saw her on TV this year because she was broadcasting at the Olympics in South Korea. The message really will be to keep active and stay fit, and that’s one of the things that the Spirit North program does; bringing fitness into cross-country skiing within the different communities we reach out to.”

The Canadian gold medalist in women’s cross-country skiing at the 2002 Salt Lake City games also has a special connection to Perry.

She says she’s looking forward to Scott’s message of health and well-being.

“I’m definitely looking forward to it! I’ve seen her, but I’ve never actually had the chance to officially meet her. She is one of the founders of trying to get the Spirit North program into BC, so that’s the connection we have with her, and that’s how she’s coming up.”

Scott is scheduled to host a warm-up session with the kids and a social event will follow the Skiathlon.

The event takes place Saturday morning at 9AM.