One person has been arrested by Smithers RCMP after allegedly uttering threats on social media.

After 11PM on Thursday Night, Mounties were alerted of a post specifying violence towards ‘students and schools’ in the Town.

No person or school were detailed, but an investigation is on-going police took immediate action in tracking down and arresting the suspect.

In a statement, North District RCMP Corporal Madonna Saunderson says the RCMP take these situations seriously during times heightened around school safety.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Smithers RCMP at (250) 847-3233, the North District RCMP at (250) 561-3166, or Crime-Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.