The Bulkley Valley District Hospital will now be home to a new CT Scanner.

Northern Health approved the project earlier in the week.

Through a number of charities, the health centre was able to raise around $2 million was to go towards the long awaited machine.

Fritz Pfeiffer donated a bulk of the money, giving $1.6 million to the Bulkley Valley District Hospital. Other donors included the 2017 Celebrity Golf, Seabridge Gold, BV kinsmen, and a number of individuals and businesses.

Executive Director Laurel Menzel says having a scanner in town will save people from having to travel.

“For a lot of people in Smithers or the surrounding communities that’s going to mean that they get to go home at the end of the procedure or that they get to have their loved ones there with them. And as you know, having that support there can be really helpful and healing during those times.”

There’s about 3 to 3.5 thousand CT scans that come out of the Bulkley Valley and Lakes each year.

It’s expected to take sometime for construction to begin.