Bulkley Valley Christian of Smithers earned the silver medal at the Provincial Boys A Basketball Championship in Langley, dropping the final 65-53 to Heritage Christian.

The Royals won their first three games en route to the final:

99-34 over St. Andrew’s

63-54 over Kelowna Christian

79-63 over Similkameen (Semi-Final)

Despite the loss, Grade 12 forward Saymon Loki was named Tournament MVP.

Fort St. James placed 10th, Northside Christian of Vanderhoof 11th, and Fraser Lake 14th in the 16-team tournament.

