The recent spring weather we’ve been enjoying across northern BC will stick around for at least another week according to Environment Canada.

We could even see some rain by the end of the week according to Environment Canada Meteorologist Cindy Yu.

“We are still looking at afternoon digits in the high single digits and potentially we could even reach double digits by tomorrow across the region and by Wednesday with the trough moving through, we’ll most likely see periods of rain.”

Daily temperatures are expected to reach between seven and eleven degrees Celsius all week long.

“We’re looking at coastal temperatures, record-wise in Prince George and Bulkley Valley we’re seeing our daily records around the 14 to 15-degree mark so it will be hard to beat.”

“It does look like the ridge of high-pressure is trying to intensify and it’s trying to move in, which is an indication we could be getting some spring-like temperatures in the future.:”

The warmer weather has also led to an air quality advisory for the city.

The Ministry of Environment and Northern Health are asking people to avoid strenuous activity until the advisory is lifted.