Smithers' Alexandra Schell atop the podium in the National Women's Wrestling Championships | Shane Bradley/Twitter

A Bulkley Valley athlete topped the national podium last month.

Smithers Secondary School graduate Alexandra Schell won the U-Sports Championship in Women’s Wrestling, representing the University of Saskatchewan Huskies in the 48-kilogram division.

The 22-year-old never gave up a single point to her opponents in the golden performance, winning either by pin or on technical scores.

Her school finished sixth in the team tournament standings.

Schell also won the CanadaWest Championships a few weeks earlier.