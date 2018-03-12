A Bulkley Valley athlete topped the national podium last month.
Smithers Secondary School graduate Alexandra Schell won the U-Sports Championship in Women’s Wrestling, representing the University of Saskatchewan Huskies in the 48-kilogram division.
The 22-year-old never gave up a single point to her opponents in the golden performance, winning either by pin or on technical scores.
Her school finished sixth in the team tournament standings.
Schell also won the CanadaWest Championships a few weeks earlier.
Alex Schell didn't give up a single point on her way to @USPORTS_Wrest🥇
She ends her season as a @USPORTSca All-Canadian 🔥#HuskiePride #ChampSZN pic.twitter.com/Z1pjR7k0wp
— Huskie Athletics (@HuskieAthletics) February 24, 2018