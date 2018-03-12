Smithers Mounties say a man is in custody following an attempted robbery at a local business last week.

After 1PM on Thursday afternoon, police responded to reports of a man entering a store, jumping the counter, placing cigarettes in his bag, and then pulled out a knife when an employee told him to stop.

RCMP arrived quickly where the suspect was still on scene and was arrested without any struggle.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

The man is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court tomorrow in Smithers.