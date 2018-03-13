Another meeting is on tap for Smithers Council this evening (Tue).

Several topics will also be discussed in the Committee of the Whole section including Ranger Park Building upgrades, 2018 Awards of Excellence and some Sign Bylaw Amendments.

Updated visitors are expected to be unveiled by councillor Penny Goodacre.

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Nathan Cullen submitted a letter of support to the council about the need for safe transportation options along the northwest once Greyhound leaves in June.

The meeting kicks off at 6:30 from the council chambers.