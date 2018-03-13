The snow is melting, the sun is shining, and the season is shifting in the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District, which means local crews are getting ready to tackle the aftermath of winter’s heavy storms.

Spring melt preparations are taking place in Smithers as Town crews are looking to clear large puddles and unclog drains around town.

“I saw them out there this morning even, and there are large puddles in some places,” says Smithers Building Official Roye Lovgren.

“They’re getting those cleared with a steam unit to melt any ice that’s low grade and hoping to get a hold of those puddles to wash away into the storm system.”

He adds the public should make sure their home’s sump pumps are fully functioning as overflowed drains could cause leaks.

“This is to be sure the water that’s pumped out of their basement or crawlspace always goes out of the dwelling to the curb, or to their principal street, and not into a neighbor’s yard or create a pool in their own yard. This also helps us not over-taxate the sewer lines with the excess water through the Spring.”

Lovgren says having a replacement sump pump is also helpful in a similar situation.

The public is also being asked to help clear debris away from a drain and to call the Town to report any puddles causing traffic delays.

For more information, you can click here.