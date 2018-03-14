The wet conditions expected for much of the north should subside by the weekend according to Environment Canada.

The Bulkley Valley and Lakes District including Smithers are still under a freeze-thaw cycle with daytime highs still in the pluses and overnight lows below zero.

The rains expected between now and Friday should taper off.

“We’ve got some showers reaching Prince George but they may not reach the Bulkley Valley and Saturday and Sunday as conditions dry up and I would expect to see some sunny breaks throughout the weekend,” says Mike Gismondi, Meteorologist.

“We still have some mild temperatures in the day but at nighttime, we’ll dipping down below the freezing mark or maybe just below and as the week goes on we’re looking at temperatures moving down slightly, a gradual cooling trend but nothing too dramatic.”

Temperatures should be plus seven and ten degrees Celsius between now and Sunday.

Periods of rain should begin today and will continue on Thursday before becoming sunny again on Friday.