A Dragon’s Den producer was in Prince George Wednesday looking for the “next big thing”.

From coast to coast, producers continue to search for ideas and entrepreneurs to be featured on the show and this was the only stop in northern BC. The last stop is April 7th in Toronto.

One hopeful, Sterling Roberts, developed the “safety plug” which is a tension-release electrical adapter. He expressed his gratitude for the opportunity coming to the north.

“It’s great for us because as a community here, we’re small, we’ve got a lot of neat ideas, and they’re not necessarily buried underneath the amount of ideas in other places or the amount of people with ideas so it’s great they can come up here.”

Ideas often get swallowed in larger cities, which is one benefit of being in smaller communities. David Buchanan, another hopeful, says people in the north have another distinct advantage compared to counterparts in bigger cities.

“You can get around and see people and talk to people and walk into their businesses and actually see things being made and how your stuff is being done so you can get a much better handle on it.”

Buchanan’s calls his idea a wind energy platform, connecting a wind turbine to a tripod base with an area to attach things such as generators, compressors, and pumps.

Entrepreneurs will find out in three to six weeks if they have made the show.

Filming will take place in Toronto from April 21st to May 21st.