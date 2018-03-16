A School District 54 (SD54) employee with more than 20 years of educational experience will be tackling some new tasks in the Fall.

Kirsten Froese has been named the new Vice-Principal of the Bulkley Valley Education Connection beginning August 1st, 2018.

She’s been serving as the Principal of Telkwa Elementary school for the last two years.

In a statement, SD54 Superintendent C.A. van der Mark says she has a unique talent for for connecting with students and personalizing their learning skills.

Since being with the district, Froese has also led the curriculum implementation process and student communication, along with being a key voice in the Network of Inquiry and Innovation.

She has prior work experience in Vanderhoof as the Vice-Principal of the EBUS Academy.