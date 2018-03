Houston is off to a strong start at the 2018 BC Midget Tier Four Hockey Championships.

The host Flyers are undefeated to start the provincial tournament with a record of 1-0-1.

On Sunday, Houston soared high above the Vanderhoof Bears, winning by a score of 9-3, but tied the Mission Stars 2-2 later in the evening.

They’ll face the Chase Broncos tonight, 7PM at Claude Parish Memorial Arena.

The gold medal match of the four-team-tournament is scheduled for Wednesday at 1PM.