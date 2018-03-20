Houston is in first place at the 2018 BC Midget Tier Four Hockey Championships.

The host Flyers finished the round robin stage with a record of 2-0-1 after defeating the Chase Broncos 6-1 Monday night.

They beat the Vanderhoof Bears 9-3 and tied the Mission Stars 2-2 on Sunday to begin the four-term tournament.

Houston will face-off against Mission in the first of two semi-finals this evening with a 4PM puck-drop.

Vanderhoof and Chase will follow at 7PM; both games at Claude Parish Memorial Arena.

The winners will meet in the gold medal match, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon at 1PM.