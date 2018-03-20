The Bulkley Valley and Lakes District is known for having several homes still using wood-burning stoves or furnaces.

As a result, representatives from BC’s Ministry of Environment will be in the region over the next few days, hosting a ‘Burn It Smart’ workshop on proper use of wood-stoves.

Spokesperson Chris Garda says thick smoke being released into the air becomes a problem during seasonal changes and unusual weather patterns.

“The Central Interior, in which the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District is classified under, has had air quality advisories for the particulate matter in their air there, and this workshop is taking place to just help mitigate this in a way and educate the public.”

He adds a key component in best wood-stove practice is to keep the fire-wood as dry as possible.

In the end, Garda says it comes down to knowing the product that you own.

“The province does have a Woodstove Exchange Program for people with older wood-stoves. They can get incentives and cash back for replacing their current one with a newer EPA-certified wood-burning appliance. That way it alleviates some of the financial burden of somebody wanting to have them in their home.”

Workshops will be held in Houston tomorrow evening, in Telkwa Thursday afternoon, and in Smithers Friday morning.

For more information, you can click here.