The Village of Telkwa is searching for a local or provincial contractor for the job of replacing the roof of its local Community Hall.

The 40-year-old building is not up to current standards and the recent winter season has caused more ice damage than in other years past.

Leaks have been an ongoing concern with the structure considering its unusual design.

The project will be funded by a Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) grant, included within the gas tax funding the Village received nearly two weeks ago.

The decision was made by Mayor Darcy Repen and fellow council members at its March 12th public meeting.