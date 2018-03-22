Old man winter is hanging on by a thread.

Unfortunately, that thread is expected to bring 10 to 15 centimetres of snow in the Bulkley Valley and Lakes between tonight and Friday morning.

The region is currently under a snowfall warning, but Armel Castellan with Environment Canada says it should taper off by the weekend.

“By the time we get to Saturday, the large precipitation envelope will be gone and heading into the Northwest Territories and further east with still the potential of some and rain and flurries maybe just north of PG and closer towards the Bulkey Lakes area.”

Castellan anticipates the March snowstorm will span far and wide.

“From the Macgregor’s there to the east of Prince George and then Prince George all the way to the north coast inland sections including Terrace and Stewart and then the south is not immune to it either as it’s all related to the same trough originating from Northern California.”

“It’s going to be shorter-lived than if it had been in late January but it’s still winter conditions for a lot of the area.”

Places like Fort Nelson who are a bit further north should see the worst of it as up to 30 centimetres could fall in the next 24 hours.

The weekend forecast will see daytime highs between plus three and four degrees Celsius for Saturday and Sunday with a mix of rain and snow and sunshine.