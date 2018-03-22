Houston went undefeated to win its first BC Championship banner in 30 years | Houston Flyers/Twitter

For the first time in 30 years, the Houston Flyers will raise a provincial banner inside Claude Parish Memorial Arena.

The Midget Tier-Four hockey team won the 2018 BC Championship in its home barn under 12-year veteran Head Coach Don Kenzle.

He says it was an emotional feeling to win in front of the home crowd.

“The support we got out of Houston was amazing. I haven’t seen the arena packed like that in a long, long time, if not ever. Definitely made winning the championship extra special.”

The host Flyers went undefeated in the four-team tournament en route to a 6-3 gold medal victory over the Chase Broncos Wednesday afternoon.

Kenzle credits his older players on leading the charge and setting good examples.

“There’s six graduating players this year and they basically were the six leaders on this hockey team. I’ve coached them for long time since their initiation age, and it’s been nice to watch them mature into the hockey players they are. To actually do this in front of all their hometown fans and in their hometown barn is really something else.”

Kenzle plans on returning next season in hopes of leading his team to another big banner win.

The 17-player roster also included Kenzle’s sons, Mason and Conner, which he adds was a personal bonus as a hockey dad.