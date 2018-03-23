Christina Draegen is the founder of the Prince George Indigenous Court, the 6th of its kind in BC | Kyle Balzer, My PG Now

The launch of Northern BC’s first Indigenous Court in Prince George comes after three years of campaigning with local and provincial governments.

Founder Christina Draegen is relieved her vision of strengthening the Aboriginal community has come to life.

She explains this will be the first community-driven courtroom in the North where Lheidli T’enneh elders will be involved in the final decisions.

“Sometimes when our people are hurt, if they’re amongst domestic violence, or family violence, they may feel very insignificant it’s from there that it’s not hard of a stretch for them to become in conflict with the law.”

Traditional singers & dancers continue PG Indigenous Court opening ceremony as an official welcome to the territory | #CityOfPG pic.twitter.com/fIvgZbeVA1 — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) March 23, 2018

Draegen’s survivor instincts, as put by Prince George RCMP Superintendent Warren Brown at Friday morning’s opening ceremony, has gone through long-awaited meetings, including those with BC Attorney General David Eby, and Prince George Mayor Lyn Hall.

The primary focus of the court is to rehabilitate and heal on each person’s journey, as elders will use traditional methods and practices to help.

.@BCAFN Regional Chief Terry Teegee believes this new Indigenous Court will change the relationship between First Nations, the government, the RCMP, & everyone else; “Today is a very good day for the Aboriginal community” | #CityOfPG pic.twitter.com/zvbssLqxPi — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) March 23, 2018

Draegen is saddened to think of the number of young Indigenous people who’ve had multiple run-ins with the law.

“And I think of the many people that are there in correctional centres that had to leave their families, and maybe they’re there for not the right reasons. So, in terms of our regional correctional center, 75% of them are indigenous people.”

She says 39% of those incarcerated are Indigenous women, and believes this new form of the judicial system will be able to reduce numbers and change perceptions of Indigenous people moving forward.

This is the sixth Indigenous Court to launch in BC; Duncan, Kamloops, New Westminster, North Vancouver, and Merritt are the other five locations.