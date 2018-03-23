Northern BC athletes are excelling at the Canadian Biathlon Championships in Charlo, New Brunswick.

Emily Dickson of Burns Lake captured bronze in the junior women’s 12.5-kilometre pursuit and silver in the 7.5-kilometre sprint.

16-year-old Cole Bender of Burns Lake won gold in both the senior boys 7.5-kilometre pursuit and the six-kilometre sprint.

2018 Olympian Sarah Beaudry of Prince George earned the bronze medal in the women’s 12.5-kilometre pursuit, a day after a fourth-place finish in the 7.5-kilometre sprint.