For the first time in over a decade, BC Hydro reported a power increase during Earth Hour on Saturday for most of the province.

Usage went up in the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island by half a percent while Northern BC saw no change in its power usage during the one-hour event.

Overall, electricity rose point-two-percent province-wide.

Over 180 countries around the world participated in the power down between 8:30 and 9:30 PM.