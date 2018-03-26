CityWest Cable is anticipating a lot of happy and thrilled customers in the months ahead as preparations are beginning soon on a new fiber-line through the Regional district of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN).

Earlier this month, the Federal and Provincial governments announced a new $38 million investment for faster internet in rural and remote communities across the province, including a new project running from Houston to Vanderhoof.

CityWest Vice-President Bart Kuntz says this is something residents have waited on for a long time.

“I’ve also run into people in these communities, and at trades shows who ask for our services. They get more and more excited for each stage of the project, from the announcement, to the build, and to the installation of their services. It’s a great thing to see from our new customers a sense of relief.”

BC is contributing $11.3 million of the funding, with a goal of keeping rural families connected to other loved ones.

“This will allow for greater access to healthcare, Economic Development, and connection to loved ones,” adds Kuntz.

“I hear stories from the customers when I go back to the communities; they’re grateful because of the internet services that allow them to stay in their communities in the North.”