Business leaders, community members, and First Nations will be focusing on some of the opportunities and challenges in BC’s northwest with Premier John Horgan and Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Nathan Cullen.

Both politicians kicked off their tour of duty Monday in Prince Rupert, meeting with young entrepreneurs to discuss early career expectations.

From there, Horgan, Cullen and North Coast MLA Jennifer Rice hosted a social event last night and will do the same today in Terrace.

Cullen is now the BC Liaison, which will see him be a critic for issues like environmental, coastal protection and electoral reform.