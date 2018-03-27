Smithers can starting ‘hopping’ for a local brew once again.

After a year and a half of campaigning and development, Bulkley Valley Brewery has officially opened, bringing the first-of-its-kind business to the Town in nearly six years.

Owner and Operator David Harris says the loss of Plan B motivated him to start another local business.

“That’s really resonated here in Smithers and this is something people have really wanted what they had lost to Plan B, that craft brewery, they really wanted something to replace it. They really wanted something back and we’re really happy that with all the support people are showing us.”

He believes there’s been a high demand for locally brewed products in the region for a long time, including the food on the menu.

Harris adds it’s important to have a brewery that gives back to the community.

“We really want to be that social place. We truly want to be in a place where people come for drinks after work and to socialize after work. Everybody’s busy nowadays and we don’t always have time to make dinner plans or date nights. So they have a place where you can stop off and get a visit in with a great place to have.”

More than 300 people attended Bulkley Valley Brewery’s grand opening on Sunday according to Harris, including Smithers Mayor Taylor Bachrach.